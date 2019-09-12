BREATHERRESIST (#112, 2005)

September 12th, 2019

„Eine gruppe US amerikanischer mathematik und physik nobelpreisträger trifft sich in einem tonstudio und bekommt nach verabreichung zwielichtiger drogen einen cholerischen anfall. Der tontechniker ist ein gewitzter fuchs. Weiß er doch, dass die größten musikalischen momente noch immer dem wahnsinn entsprangen. Nachdem kurze zeit später das gesamte studio in schutt und asche liegt, ist der mann hinter den reglern nicht nur froh, diesen phonetischen blitzkrieg überlebt zu haben, sondern sieht sich zum zwecke der schadenskompensierung auch genötigt, das soeben produzierte kriegsgerät an die multinationale gilde der schallwaffenschieber weiterzuveräußern. Diese ist sofort hellauf begeistert, steht doch nun endlich ein upgrade der seit jahren nicht mehr produzierten KISS IT GOODBYE bombe zur verfügung. Ergänzt um kleine fiese JESUS LIZARD tricks, hält man somit eine kompakte allroundwaffe in den händen, der weder kraut noch gegner gewachsen ist.“

BREATHER RESIST

Steve Sindoni, vocals

Nick Thieneman, bass/vocals

Evan Patterson, guitar/vocals

Geoff Paton, drums

DISCOGRAPHY

Patent Cruciform Casket Picture Disk

King of the Monsters Records (KOTM19)

released 03/06/04

Only In The Morning MCD

Deathwish Inc.(DW26.0)

Only In The Morning 10″ vinyl

King of the Monsters (KOTM20)

released 03/16/03

The Second Half 7″ vinyl

Initial Records (IRL22)

released 2003

Breather Resist/Suicide Note Double CDep

Magic Bullet Recordings (MB62)

released 06/06/04

Breather Resist/Suicide Note Double CDep

Hawthorne Street Records (HSR011)

released 06/06/04

Breather Resist/Harkonen Split 7″ vinyl

Happy Couples Never Last Records (HCR037)

released 09/14/04

Split Session CD EP

Nova Records (NOVA23)

released 09/27/04

Charmer LP

Level-Plane Records (LP75)

Charmer CD

Jade Tree (JT1098)

released 10/06/04

Interviews mit viel bla-bla und wenig ah-ha sind out! Here comes the bla-bla quiz. Das nächste mal bringen wir es vielleicht sogar auf ein ah-ha upgrade, wer weiß. Vorerst jedoch verhinderte dies die versprödete natur unseres gegenübers. Evan Resist hielt die idee sowieso von anfang an für beknackt und retardiert. Und man möchte fast meinen, dass aus seinen ´antworten´ auch herauslesen zu können. Was jedoch jetzt so bescheuert daran sein soll, für das geballte, nicht vorhandene mitteilungsbedürfnis einer band, die man musikalisch abfeiert wie nichts gutes, auch noch seitenlang platz für schnöde standard-interviews zu verschwenden, muss man mir erst noch erklären. Wenn wir uns nämlich ausmalen, welch einschläfernden schmonz reguläre interviewfragen nach sich gezogen hätten, werfen wir der band, in vertretung besagten Evans, doch lieber ein paar textfragmente vor die füße, deren bandseitige ergänzungen wir anschließend ordentlich durchmischen, um euch ein kleines puzzle zu präsentieren, welches hoffentlich trotz der nicht immer vor sprühender motivation glänzenden ´atmungs-resistenz´ ein wenig für erheiterung sorgt. Spaßbremsen und langweiler können für die richtige zurordnung auch gleich das heft vor den spiegel halten © Kommando Friesische Wiese

1) We are…

2) Elvis is…

3) GG Allin was…

4) Johnny Cash will…

5) The Pope should…

6) Larry Clarks Ken Park could…

7) Merging Botch, Unsane and The Jesus Lizard would…

8) Jade Tree wouldn´t

9) The Vans Warped Tour can…

10) Taco Bell makes…

11) Skateboarding used to be…

12) Interviews are…

13) Michael Moore isn´t…

14) Charles Bronson (the actor not the band) equals…

15) No sex before marriage leaves…

16) George W. Bush should…

17) Punkvoter.com was…

18) Louisville dangerseekers always…

19) Playing for the troops in Iraq is…

20) DIY will…

21) Groupies actually are…

22) Porn on tour doesn´t…

23) Math Rock creates…

24) Sincere exploding phonetic energy can always be identified by…

25) Our stage performance can be compared to…

26) Life on the road must…

27) Being in multiple bands means…

28) Money makes the…

29) Toys for boys are…

30) Rock and Roll died when…

a) …A CURE FOR THE MEDICAL CONDITION KNOWN AS ADD.

b) …A HORRIBLE SINGER, BUT IT WAS GREAT TO WATCH HIM EAT SHIT.

c) …A PUPPET SHOW.

d) …A REALLY BAD ACTOR.

e) …ALL CHARMERS.

f) …AN AMAZING WAY TO GET „PUNKS“ WHO SUPPORT CERTAIN BANDS TO PAY MORE ATTENTION TO POLITICS AND TO GET THEM TO TAKE ONE STEP CLOSER TO VOTING.

g) …AS COOL AS HE THINKS.

h) …BE A HORRIBLE IDEA FOR ANY BAND THAT WANTS TO HAVE ANY SORT OF RESPECT.

i) …BE GOOD, IF I NEW OF THEM!?

j) …BE TOUGH, BUT IT’S STILL AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE.

k) …COVER A BREATHER RESIST SONG ON HIS NEXT RECORD.

l) …DEAD, BUT HE WAS ONCE THE KING.

m) …EVER WORK FOR ME.

n) …FIND A NEW JOB.

o) …(I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY TO THIS)

p) …ME GET FOOD POISONING, 3 TIMES IN ONE YEAR.

q) …MORE ABOUT SKATEBOARDING AND LESS ABOUT MONEY.

r) …OTHER BANDS WILL PROBABLY NOT DO MUCH, IF ANYTHING AT ALL.

s) …POINTLESS.

t) …QUIT LIFE.

u) …SEEK DANGER?

v) …SEX AFTER MARRIAGE.

w) …SIGN INTERPOL, BUT THEY WOULD SIGN US(SMART ONE)!

x) …SINGERS.

y) …STOP.

z) …VERY TIME CONSUMING WHEN YOU CAN’T TYPE FAST.

aa) …WORK AS SOON AS EVERYONE STOPS BEING TO LAZY.

bb) …WORLD A MISERABLE PLACE.

cc) …YOU ASK ME TO DO THIS INTERVIEW.

dd) …YOUR EARS RINGING.

AUFLÖSUNG:

We are… all Charmers.

Elvis is… dead, but he was once the king.

GG Allin was… a horrible singer, but it was great to watch him eat shit.

Johnny Cash will… cover a Breather Resist song on his next record.

The Pope should… find a new job.

Larry Clarks Ken Park could… be good, if I new of Larry Clark or Ken Park!?

Merging Botch, Unsane and The Jesus Lizard would… be a horrible idea for any band that wants to have any sort of respect.

Jade Tree wouldn´t… sign Interpol, but they would sign us (smart one)!

The Vans Warped Tour can… stop.

Taco Bell makes… me get food poisoning, 3 times in one year.

Skateboarding used to be… more about skateboarding and less about money.

Interviews are… very time consuming when you can’t type fast.

Michael Moore isn´t… as cool as he thinks.

Charles Bronson (the actor not the band) equals… a really bad actor.

No sex before marriage leaves… sex after marriage.

George W. Bush should… quit life.

Punkvoter.com was… an amazing way to get „punks“ who support certain bands to pay more attention to politics and to get them to take one step closer to voting.

Louisville dangerseekers always… seek danger?

Playing for the troops in Iraq is… pointless.

DIY will… work as soon as everyone stops being to lazy.

Groupies actually are… singers.

Porn on tour doesn´t… ever work for me.

Math Rock is… a cure for the medical condition known as ADD.

Sincere exploding phonetic energy can always be identified by… your ears ringing.

Our stage performance can be compared to… a puppet show.

Life on the road must… tough, but it’s still an amazing experience.

Being in multiple bands means… other bands will probably not do much, if anything at all.

Money makes the… world a miserable place.

Toys for boys are… (i don’t know what to say to this).

Rock and Roll died when… you ask me to do this interview.