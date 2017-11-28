78 – 87 London Youth – Derek Ridgers

November 28th, 2017

Damiani, Via dello Scalo 3/2 ABC, 40131 Bologna, Italy, www.damianieditore.com

„Ridgers (born 1950) is an English photographer with a career spanning more than 30 years. He is best known for his photography of music, film, club and street culture, and has photographed stars from James Brown to The Spice Girls, from Clint Eastwood to Johnny Depp, as well politicians, gangsters, artists, writers, fashion designers and sportsmen.“ In this book you find mostly portraits of London youth that show some punk’s but also goth, skins and the New Romantic scene and beyond. Great photos, no question, awesome outfits of the kids back then. The photos are in b/w and full colour on one page each (book format 1,9 x 21,6 x 31,1 cm ).

So if you are interested in a time travel and want to check out some crazy youth outfits captured with over 100 top notch photos on 160 pages – this book is for you. But remember, it is called London Youth, not London Punk! There is also a introduction by John Maybury and a index that informs sometimes about the venue where the shot was taken, sometimes about the name of the „model“. Hardcover, 35,00 Euro (dolf)

Isbn 978-8862083591

[Trust # 186 September 2017]

