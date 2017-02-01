The Spitboy Rule – Tales of a Xicana in a Female Punk Band, Michelle Cruz Gonzales

Februar 1st, 2017

Posted in bücher by Dolf

PM Press P.O. Box 23912, Oakland, CA 94623, Usa, www.pmpress.org

The author played drums in the 1990’s female hardcorepunk band Spitboy (and also in Instant Girl and Bitch Fight) that had the focus on women issues but where not angry man haters. Back then she called herself Todd. It is one of the many „I look back at my band history and tell some story’s“ books that are coming out and will come out in the future. But this one is different because Michelle is a Xicana (her not speaking spanish was not helpful in finding a identity) in a otherwise white dominated scene. This books gives insight in how she tried to find herself, single raised by a drug addicted mother coming from a poorer background than most of the people she was dealing with in the band and the fans. This is a good read if you are into these kind of narrative, how bands function, tour and other anecdotes. They did tour internationally and did release a few records, so plenty of story’s to tell.

Why they where not a riot grrrl band and what controversial that included. You „meet“ many protagonists/ bands from back then that where in the scene and where somehow also part of Spitboys history. 135 pages divided in 21 chapters make this a entertaining and never draggy read. Her identity search is probably the central theme of the book but is not dominating, it seems she found herself now as a grown women – she works as a teacher and author, is married and has a kid. The foreword is written by Martin Sorrondeguy plus a preface by Mimi Thi Nguyen. Fully illustrated with photos and flyers. Now, what is the „Spitboy Rule“? You’ll find out when you read the book…. Paperback, 15,95 US $ (dolf)

Isbn 978-1629631400

[Trust # 181 December 2016]

Leave a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.