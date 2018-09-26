Skateboarding is not a fashion – The illustrated history of skateboard apparel, Jürgen Blümlein & Dirk Vogel

September 26th, 2018

This is much more than the history of skateboard apparel, it is the history of skateboarding including apparel. The authors have taken unbelievable effort to document almost all aspects of the movement, from its roots in the 1950s as an offshoot of surfing culture, through the early 1980s when skateboarding was not connected to surfing anymore and became what it is today. The book features original commentary from designers, company founders, and pro skateboarders who have defined skateboarding’s look for generations. People you meet include Stacy Peralta, Lance Mountain, Tony Alva, Brad Bowman, Steve Olson, Steve Caballero, Steve Van Doren, and many many more.

There is a lot to read, apart from the personal story’s and memory’s – lots of information and anecdotes, but also so many great photos – not only apparel (that includes: gloves, helmets, protection…), but of everything connected to skateboarding. Boards, wheels, trucks, patches, sticker, ads… it is all there. Go back in time to the origins of skateboarding, see barefoot riders and follow the development of gear, tricks and attitude over the decades. There is so much information in here it is incredible and the authors deserve so much appreciation for their deep research work – awesome. There is also some pages written about “skate punk”, the music, the people, the style – interesting to find out how things where back then. Or why there was “skate nazis” (they where not right wing skaters!) the rivalry of the clean cut sportsman skater and the Dogtown dudes…. Interesting, so much background information – things are clearer now and one understands much better the whole context. There is so much classic and legendary shit in here your eyes will pop out! Apart from the authors I’m probably the only person who has read the whole fucking bock cover to cover, since it is indeed a lot to read and some of it is a bit of a drag – since not everything is equally interesting. Anyway, one thing is clear after the reading – Skateboarding is mostly a INDUSTRY, a multi million Dollar business that has been around for decades and had its ups and downs, there was and is so much money to be made – it is insane. In the parts about skate punk it becomes quickly clear that it is a combination of californian punk (as a offshoot of Rock’n’Roll, with not much of politics involved, the style and a must to make some money) and skateboarding, which might be enough for some…. Anyway, I’m drifting off… if you are interested in skateboard, this is a must have. If you are only interested in skate punk – there is not enough of that in here, but plenty. And they are announcing a second volume for the future, lets see if I read that from cover to cover….. More than 600 (!) pages, bound coffee table book style (23,4 x 4,3 x 29 cm). 59,90 Euro (dolf)

