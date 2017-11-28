Out of the Basement – From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973 – 2005, David A. Ensminger

November 28th, 2017

Posted in bücher by Dolf

Microcosm Publishing, 2752 N Williams Ave., Portland, OR 97227, Usa www.microcosmpublishing.com

Ok, who has heard of this city? Who can name any bands from there? Well, this small book is going to change that. Ensminger writes about his memory’s from his home town scene, mixes that with a bunch of oral history from some of the locals and a bit of music history and Rockford is on the punk rock (book) map. Well it has always been, just not really to the outside world. They had their bands, their odd venues, their big punk bands coming thru town to play live, zines – they had a scene. Small but it was there. There is some funny anecdotes and tons of info on what was going on back then.

And I’m sure the people who have been part of the scene love to read about their history! David’s writing – or should I rather say his choice of words – is sometimes, for me, a bit uncommon – but that just might be me. Small size (14 x 17,5 cm) so the flyers and photos thrown in for illustration of course suffer from that – but hey. Glad the author keep it this short, because honestly, if this would have been a 300 pages book, I would have probably not finished it. 7,95 $ (dolf)

Isbn 9781621067665

[Trust # 186 September 2017]

Leave a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.