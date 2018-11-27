Ice Cream Headaches – Surf Culture in New York & New Jersey, Julien Roubinet & Ed Thompson

November 27th, 2018

Damiani, Via dello Scalo n. 3/2 ABC, 40131 Bologna, Italy, www.damianieditore.com

This is quiet a mixed bag of text, surf photos, images of surf garages and equipment, portraits of surfers, shapers and family. But it gives a interesting insight to a surf culture that is not so popular – yet. After a foreword and a preface by the authors a batch of cool surf photos from the east coast. The first chapter is „Stewards“ where a couple of surf shop owners and others are introduced. Next up is „Surfers“ – well, guess what! Followed by „Shapers“ – yes, you got it. The last chapter is „Documenters“ – correct about people who document the surf scene. Between the chapters there are more than 100 photos of all different sizes.

Some of the people are more sympathetic than others and it seems there is a trend to „craft“ surfboards – gentrification of surfing? If you plan to surf around New York and New Jersey this is a good guide to begin with. If not I‘d say this is for surf book collectors only. 192 pages, Hardcover (21,6 x 2,5 x 28,6 cm) 39,00 Euro (dolf)

Isbn 978-8862085731

[Trust # 192 October 2018]

