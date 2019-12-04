Frame of Mind – Punk photos and essays from Washington, DC, and beyond, 1997-2017, Antonia Tricarico

Dezember 4th, 2019

It is good that this is a book about women in punk rock, done by a women, there is still far to few books about punk that feature women! This is a great mix, photos by local Washington DC photographer Antonia Tricarico from DC bands and bands that came thru the DC area plus 14 essays by women (also from DC but not only) on how they got introduced to music, later to punk and why they do what they do and how it has influenced their lives. As Tricarico writes in the introduction: „since the majority of the writing in music books has been done by men, I wanted to highlight the voices of women.

“ We all know there is no shortage in documenting the DC scene especially the early years, but this is a very good addition because it has the focus on women and a different time period.. The following women share their thoughts: Alice Bag, Allison Wolfe, Amanda Huron, Amy Farina, Amy Pickering, Kristina Sauvage, Donita Sparks, Giovanna Cacciola, Joan Jett, Katherina Rijcken-Bornefeld, Katy Otto, Lori Barbero, Natalie Avery, Tari Jane O‘Neil and Lely Constantinople writes the afterword. Of course there are photos of each essayist following their text. The other photos are a cool mix of live, backstage, behind the scenes and daily life photos. Antonia is married to Joe Lally from Fugazi, that explains why she was able to shot some of the more intimate photos. Some of the bands photographed are: Lungfish, Uzeda, The Make Up, All Scars, The Crainium, Spirit Caravan, Fugazi, Melvins, Savage Boys and Girls Club, The Ex, Quix*o*tic, Chuck Brown, Girls Against Boys, Motorcycle Wars and many more. Some are 4c, some are b/w. The size of the book (29 x 23 cm) gives the photos enough room, sometimes there is just one photo on a page or spread, but there can also appear four at the same page, it is a good mix. It was about time a book like this got published, if you like female musicians, photo books, DC and punk – this if for you. 176 pages, hardcover, US$ 32,95 (dolf)

