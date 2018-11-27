Back in the Day – The Rise of Skateboarding: Photographs 1975 – 1980, William Sharp, Ozzie Ausband

November 27th, 2018

Gingko Press, Schulterblatt 58, 20357 Hamburg, www.gingkopress.com

Sharp started taking surfing photographs in southern California in the early seventies and also began shooting skateborders, by 1975 he was a staff photographer for Skateboard World (Today he contributes to Surfing Magazine). Ausband convinced him to this project and out came a great book with hundreds of astonding photos. Ausband was also the person in charge to collect present day quotes that accompanie some of the photos (some b/w, some 4c) and tell great stories and anecdotes by the people who Sharp shot back then. Among them: Tony Alva, Jay Adams, Jerry Valdez, Steve Caballero, Jay Smith and many more.

The book, after some thoughts by William Sharp and a Introduction written by Jerry Valdez, has five chapters. „Schools, Banks, Ditches and Ramps“, „Pools“, „Contests“, „Parks“ and „Pipes“. Three is so many great pictures you would not believe it. Most impressive the photos of the pipes in Arizona – that of course have been skated. The book has a great documentation value and is so much fun to look at. Most of the photos have never been seen before – amazing. That was around the time when I started skateing in my hometown – but there was no pool or ramps only streets and hills. Anyway, if you are interested in skateboard history this is a must have. Big size (33,5 x 3,6 x 26,4 cm), quality book – 486 pages fun. 45,00 Euro (dolf)

Isbn 978-1584236412

